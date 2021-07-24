Motherwell sign midfielder Callum Slattery from Southampton

Motherwell have signed midfielder Callum Slattery from Southampton, the clubs have announced.

The 22-year-old Saints Academy product has signed a three-year deal at Fir Park after moving for an undisclosed fee.

The Englishman has made five first-team appearances for Southampton and also spent time on loan at Dutch side De Graafschap and Gillingham.

Well manager Graham Alexander told the club’s website: “We’re delighted to bring Callum to our club. He’s a young player with so much potential and we believe he’ll add real quality to our midfield.”