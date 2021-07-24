Sport Everton’s Bernard completes UAE move By Press Association July 24, 2021, 7:27 pm Bernard has left Everton for Sharjah (Dave Thompson/PA) Brazilian forward Bernard has completed his move from Everton to Sharjah FC, the Premier League club have confirmed. The move had been announced by the Emirati outfit on Thursday but Everton say the paperwork was only finalised on Saturday. Bernard, 28, spent three years at Goodison Park, making 84 appearances in all competitions, including 49 starts, and scoring eight goals. The former Brazil international, who began his career at Atletico Mineiro, joined the Toffees on a free transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer of 2018. A club statement read: “Everton would like to thank Bernard for his service and everyone at the club wishes him success for the future.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal New signing Demarai Gray vows to help get Everton ‘right up there’ Kristoffer Ajer praises Celtic’s John Kennedy following move to Brentford Football rumours: Paris St Germain willing to shed players to snare Paul Pogba Rafael Benitez makes Andros Townsend and Asmir Begovic first Everton signings