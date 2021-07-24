Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 25th 2021 Show Links
Sport

David Martindale encouraged by Livingston’s ‘convincing win’ over Cowdenbeath

By Press Association
July 24, 2021, 7:55 pm
David Martindale’s side progressed in second spot (Jane Barlow/PA)
David Martindale’s side progressed in second spot (Jane Barlow/PA)

Livingston boss David Martindale was encouraged by his side’s display in a 3-1 win over Cowdenbeath, despite being underwhelmed by qualifying for the Premier Sports Cup second round as one of the best runners-up.

Livi finished a point behind Raith Rovers in Group D, but their eight-point tally saw them finish ahead of Stirling and Forfar on goal difference in the race for one of three places in the second round for second-placed teams.

Former Livi striker Liam Buchanan gave Cowdenbeath an early lead at the Tony Macaroni Arena, but the hosts were ahead by half-time.

Jason Todd put through his own goal after a 21st-minute corner before Bruce Anderson fired home in the 38th minute after a brilliant ball from Jack Fitzwater.

Craig Sibbald curled in a glorious third eight minutes into the second period.

Martindale told LFC Live: “It feels a wee bit hollow if I’m honest. But going into today’s game, would I have taken qualification? One hundred per cent.

“We controlled the majority of the game. I was really disappointed with the first goal, but I’m going in with a back four that has never played together.

“But it was a convincing win, we played some really nice football at times and on another day we are probably hitting them for five or six.

“I could see what we did in Spain come to fruition, the patterns of play. There’s a lot of boys in the building who haven’t been Livingston players, so we are trying to get our work ethos and style of play into them. We need these boys to step up as quickly as possible.”

The win came at a cost as Livi lost Jackson Longridge and Andrew Shinnie to first-half injuries.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal