Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 25th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Footballer seals hat-trick on club debut with last minute halfway-line equaliser

By Press Association
July 24, 2021, 8:23 pm
The game was moments from ending when Glen McAuley pulled it back to 4-4 (FAI Cup on LOITV)
The game was moments from ending when Glen McAuley pulled it back to 4-4 (FAI Cup on LOITV)

A footballer has sealed a hat-trick on his club debut by scoring an equaliser from the halfway line in the final moments of extra time.

Athlone Town striker Glen McAuley, 21, scored the screamer in the 123rd minute against Waterford in the first round of the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) Cup.

Waterford appeared to have sealed a last-minute winner when they pulled ahead 4-3 thanks to a 122nd-minute goal by George Forrest.

But with seemingly no time left for an equaliser, McAuley was passed the ball from the kick-off to strike it first time into the Waterford net.

The goal took the game to penalties and the former, who had already scored two penalties in normal time, tucked away another in the shootout.

Despite his heroics, Athlone proceeded to lose the shootout and Waterford progressed to the FAI Cup’s second round.

McAuley, a former Liverpool youth team player, moved to Athlone in the SSE Airtricity League First Division, the second tier of Irish football, earlier this month.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal