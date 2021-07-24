Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Watford get captain Troy Deeney’s name wrong in team sheet gaffe

By Press Association
July 24, 2021, 8:55 pm
Watford skipper Troy Deeney was named as ‘Tom’ Deeney on Watford’s team sheet (Nick Potts/PA)
Watford have been left red-faced after getting long-serving captain Troy Deeney’s name wrong on the team sheet for their friendly against West Brom.

Deeney, who has been at Watford since 2010 and skipper since 2014, was named as Tom Deeney in an honest error for the pre-season game at Vicarage Road, which ended goalless.

The gaffe was possibly because team-mate Tom Cleverley was listed above him on the team sheet and fortunately Deeney’s name was spelt correctly on the back of his shirt.

Deeney was inadvertently named 'Tom' on Watford's team sheet
Deeney was inadvertently named ‘Tom’ on Watford’s team sheet (Yui Mok/PA)

David Beckham fell victim to an error by the kit man in the 1997 Charity Shield when Manchester United beat Chelsea in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.

The midfielder came off the bench wearing a shirt with ‘Beckam’ written on the back.

