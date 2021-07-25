Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 25th 2021
Sport

On this day in 2016: James Anderson makes history with wickets against Pakistan

By Press Association
July 25, 2021, 6:01 am
James Anderson broke another record for England on this day in 2016 (Richard Sellers/PA)
James Anderson broke another record for England on this day in 2016 (Richard Sellers/PA)

England fast bowler James Anderson became the first quick to take 50 wickets against all other seven major Test cricket-playing nations on this day in 2016.

The Lancashire right-armer completed the set against Pakistan at his home ground of Old Trafford, having already reached a half-century of wickets against Australia, India, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

He did it with figures of three for 41 in the second innings as Alastair Cook’s side bowled the tourists out for 234 to wrap up a 330-run victory in the second Test.

Anderson had Shan Masood caught for one, trapped Azhar Ali leg before for nine and also removed Asad Shafiq for 39 as England levelled the series at 1-1.

The swing specialist was already England’s leading wicket taker but went on to scale new heights, becoming the first quick bowler to take 600 Test wickets last year.

