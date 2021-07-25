Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport

Peter Wright claims first World Matchplay title by beating Dimitri Van Den Bergh

By Press Association
July 25, 2021, 11:29 pm
Peter Wright has won the World Matchplay for the first time (John Walton/PA)
Peter Wright claimed his first World Matchplay title by thrashing defending champion Dimitri Van Den Bergh 18-9.

The Scot, world champion in 2020, went one better than his previous appearance in the tournament final four years ago with a dominant display at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

Wright had overcome Michael Van Gerwen on Saturday but in Van Den Bergh he faced a man who had been his lodger last year when travel restrictions were imposed at the height of the coronavirus lockdown.

However, there was no sentiment from the world number two who was never behind having taken a 3-0 lead.

His Belgian opponent got the score back to 4-2 but that was the narrowest the gap was reduced to as Wright reeled off the next four legs in 14, 11, 14 and 12 darts to establish a commanding position.

When Van Den Bergh failed to convert a double-top finish with three darts after Wright had left the door ajar at 15-8 he looked broken having squandered back-to-back 180s in two successive legs.

Wright coolly closed out victory, finishing with an average of 105.9 even if Van Den Bergh outscored him 11 to 10 on the 180 count, and dedicated the victory to his tearful wife, who watched from the side of the stage having had spinal surgery last Thursday.

“This is for Jo,” he told Sky Sports.

“To beat last year’s matchplay champion is special. He proved to the world how he can play. He missed a lot of doubles and let me in.

“Dimitri worked real hard last year when he was round mine, he was on the board from 9 o’clock to 11 o’clock every night and that is why he came and won it.”

Van Den Bergh was magnanimous in defeat, saying: “My heart is in pain but today Peter Wright is a deserved winner.”

