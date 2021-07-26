Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Matty Lee’s family ‘stunned’ by his gold as they watch in the garden at home

By Press Association
July 26, 2021, 11:22 am
Tom Daley and Matty Lee won gold in Tokyo (Adam Davy/PA)
Tom Daley and Matty Lee won gold in Tokyo (Adam Davy/PA)

Matty Lee’s family and friends said they were left “stunned” as they gathered in a garden in Leeds to watch the 23-year-old clinch gold in Tokyo with his dive partner Tom Daley.

Unable to travel to Japan, Lee’s parents Helen and Tim invited everyone round to their home in the city to watch the nail-biting conclusion of the synchronised 10 metre platform competition.

Mr Lee told the PA news agency: “Wow. I’m stunned.

“We had a crowd round of about 10 or 15 watching in our garden. It was a great atmosphere.

“It was exceptionally close. The Chinese, we know how incredibly good they are. So to beat them is a thing in itself. It was close but the boys did it.”

Mr Lee said his son would watch Daley compete when he was very young and said: “I don’t think he would have believed that one day he would be stood next to him on the 10m board at the Olympics”.

Tom Daley and Matty Lee show off their medals
Tom Daley and Matty Lee won gold in Tokyo (Adam Davy/PA)

But he said there are “two Toms in his life” as Lee’s biggest inspiration to take up diving at the age of six or seven was his big brother, Tom, who was also a competitive diver.

Lee trains at the John Charles Sport Centre, in Leeds, which has been the home of a string of Olympic heroes over the last decade.

On Monday, City of Leeds Diving Club said on Twitter: “OH MY GOD!!!! @mattydiver OLYMPIC CHAMPION with synchro partner @TomDaley1994. That was amazing!!!!”

