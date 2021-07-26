Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 27th 2021 Show Links
Sport

John Terry leaves role as Aston Villa assistant manager

By Press Association
July 26, 2021, 11:48 am
John Terry is leaving Aston Villa after captaining and then coaching at the club (Clive Brunskill/NMC Pool/PA)
John Terry is leaving Aston Villa after captaining and then coaching at the club (Clive Brunskill/NMC Pool/PA)

John Terry has left his role as Aston Villa’s assistant boss, the club have announced.

The 40-year-old former England and Chelsea skipper signed for Villa in the summer of 2017, taking on the captaincy and going on to play 32 times for the midlands outfit in the season that followed.

He then returned as assistant head coach when Dean Smith took charge at Villa Park in October 2018.

Terry told Villa’s official website: “It has been a tremendous honour and privilege to have spent these last three years at Aston Villa, but I feel now is the right time to make the extremely difficult decision to move on.

“I want to be as respectful to the manager and everyone at Aston Villa as I can and, having given my future serious consideration over the summer, I genuinely don’t feel it is fair to move into a new season without being certain of seeing that through.

“My immediate plan is to spend some quality time with my family and, thereafter, hopefully take up some invitations to visit clubs and managers around Europe to develop my aim and objective of becoming a manager.

“It has always been my ambition to move into football management and, providing the right opportunity presents itself, I feel ready to take up such a challenge.”

Terry made 32 appearances for Villa in 2017-18 (Nigel French/PA).
Terry made 32 appearances for Villa in 2017-18 (Nigel French/PA).

Terry said he “will forever be indebted to the gaffer (Smith) for giving me the opportunity to start my coaching career at such a wonderful club”, adding: “I have loved every minute of it and learnt so much.

“I can’t thank Dean enough for the support and guidance he has provided me with and I’m sure he will continue to lead the club from strength to strength.”

During the former centre-back’s time coaching at Villa, the club secured promotion to the Premier League in 2019, followed by top-flight finishes of 17th and then 11th last term.

Smith said: “I’m disappointed to lose John as part of my coaching staff but fully understand and respect his decision.

Terry (left) became assistant to Dean Smith (right) in October 2018 (Laurence Griffiths/NMC Pool/PA).
Terry (left) became assistant to Dean Smith (right) in October 2018 (Laurence Griffiths/NMC Pool/PA)

“John has played a huge role in the success the club has enjoyed over the last few years and has been very supportive of myself throughout that period.

“I have no doubts he will go on to be a first-class manager in his own right and wish him well for the future.”

Terry, holder of 78 England caps, had the final games of his playing career with Villa after making 717 appearances for Chelsea and winning 15 major trophies with the club.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal