Jim Goodwin sets top-six target for St Mirren

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin has delivered a simple target to his players ahead of the cinch Premiership campaign.

Goodwin is determined to seal a top-six place for the first time since the split was introduced in Scotland’s top flight.

The Buddies finished seventh last term, their highest league placing since 1989, while reaching two cup semi-finals.

But there was more than a tinge of disappointment for Saints that they had failed to see through top-six qualification because of an 89th-minute equaliser by Hamilton in their final match before the split.

“We are not going to change our goals from what they were last season,” Goodwin told St Mirren TV. “We want top six, it’s as simple as that.

“I think we have put a group together now which is capable of achieving that.

“Obviously there is a long way to go in the window before we can say we have a nice settled squad, because one or two might change in the coming weeks.

“But I couldn’t be any more pleased with the group going into the league opener.”

St Mirren made it a perfect Premier Sports Cup group stage with a 2-0 win over Partick Thistle on Sunday, although their win over Dumbarton came by default after the Sons were hit by Covid issues.

Goodwin, who has added Curtis Main, Charles Dunne, Alan Power, Scott Tanser and Greg Kiltie to his squad this summer, added: “We are in a very good position, we have had a great pre-season, the boys are looking fit. There is still a bit of sharpness to come but that will come in time.

“And I’ve got a serious selection headache on the go for the Dundee game.

“That’s what you want as a manager. We have had no injuries. Full credit to (physio) Kevin Bain and (sports scientist) Junior Mendes for that because the pre-season has been planned meticulously, and that’s why we have been able to get through it pretty much unscathed.”