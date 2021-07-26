Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 27th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Former Rangers skipper Ally Dawson dies aged 63

By Press Association
July 26, 2021, 5:34 pm Updated: July 26, 2021, 6:47 pm
Former Rangers skipper Ally Dawson has died (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Former Rangers skipper Ally Dawson has died (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Former Rangers captain Ally Dawson has died at the age of 63, his family have announced.

Dawson made 315 appearances for Rangers during a 12-year spell at Ibrox.

His family said in a statement: “It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Ally Dawson following a long battle with illness.

“To us, Ally was a loving husband, father, son and brother but we know he meant a lot to so many others.

“We will remember the impact he had on our family with affection, inspired by the courage with which he fought his illness and the way he lived his life and grateful that Ally spent his final days with those he loved and who loved him.”

Dawson joined Rangers at the age of 16 in 1975 after leaving Johnstone High School in Renfrewshire.

The full-back suffered a fractured skull on a club tour of North America in an incident which many felt prevented him reaching his true potential.

However, he went on to captain Rangers and won two Scottish Cups and four League Cups while gaining five Scotland caps under Jock Stein in the early 1980s.

Rangers said they were “extremely saddened” to hear of their former player’s passing.

“The thoughts of the directors, staff and players of Rangers are today with the family and friends of Ally,” the club added in a statement.

Dawson moved to Blackburn in 1987 and spent three years at Ewood Park before spells with Limerick and Airdrie and a stint as a player/manager in Malta. He later spent three years as Hamilton manager, leading Accies to the Third Division title in 2001.

The former defender was later a youth coach with Rangers and then worked for charity Street Soccer Scotland.

Dawson was a founder member of the organisation and coached Scotland to the Homeless World Cup title in 2011.

David Duke, founder and chief executive of Street Soccer Scotland, said: “The Street Soccer family is deeply saddened by Ally’s passing. We have all lost a father figure and a brilliant man whose positive impact on those he worked with and those he supported will never be forgotten.

“Ally was humble, kind-hearted and gifted. There are many Street Soccer people today who have lost a great friend and mentor and somebody who changed their lives for the better, and our thoughts are with Ally’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“In due course, we will consider how best to reflect Ally’s legacy in Street Soccer Scotland but for now we are all reflecting on a profound contribution to our collective journey and missing Ally immensely.”

Hamilton also paid tribute to their former manager.

“Ally was a hard working Manager at a time when we were homeless, and left us in 2002,” Accies wrote on Twitter. “Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

Blackburn said in a statement: “Our thoughts go out to Ally’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]