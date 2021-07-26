Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 27th 2021 Show Links
Sport

George Thomson and Jack Muldoon sign new Harrogate deals

By Press Association
July 26, 2021, 6:04 pm
George Thomson was Harrogate’s player of the year last season (Richard Sellers/PA)
George Thomson was Harrogate’s player of the year last season (Richard Sellers/PA)

Harrogate pair George Thomson and Jack Muldoon have signed new undisclosed deals with the club.

Midfielder Thomson, 29, and forward Muldoon, 32, have both played key roles in Harrogate’s rise into the English Football League.

Thomson, the Sky Bet League Two side’s player of the year last season, said: “I’ve loved my time here so far and just delighted it can continue.

“The club has come a long, long way and we’ve made some unbelievable memories as a group of lads and as a club, fans, staff, everybody included.

“Our target is to go and make some more memories, whether that be getting to Wembley again or achieving another promotion. It doesn’t stop now.”

Muldoon has ended each of his three seasons with Town as their leading scorer, firing 15 goals in 42 league appearances last term.

“When I first arrived we got into the National League play-offs, second season was promotion and then in the third, we stayed in League Two,” he said.

“I want to be at a club that wants to be going somewhere, I’m not someone who’s just happy to stay comfy.”

Thomson has made over 125 appearances in all competitions since joining Harrogate from FC United in 2017.

Muldoon, who has had previous spells at Rochdale and Lincoln, has notched 43 league goals in 123 appearances for Town following his arrival from Fylde in 2018.

Harrogate finished 17th last season after winning promotion to the Football League for the first time via the National League play-offs in 2020.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal