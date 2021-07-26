Daley and Peaty celebrate Olympic gold in Tokyo – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 26.

Olympics

Adam Peaty, Tom Pidcock, Tom Daley and Matty Lee celebrated gold.

OLYMPIC CHAMPION! For my country, my son and my family. For those who stayed up through the night to watch me. For all those people who need a bit of light. You can get through this 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/LMauenRaFP — Adam Peaty MBE (@adam_peaty) July 26, 2021

The Prime Minister sent his congratulations to Team GB’s gold medal winners.

Huge congratulations to @Adam_Peaty on winning @TeamGB’s first gold and making history by successfully defending his Olympic title. #TeamGB https://t.co/VlPeKuFS03 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 26, 2021

Golds in the pool for Adam Peaty, Tom Daley and Matty Lee and another for mountain biker Tom Pidcock! What a fantastic day for @TeamGB and British sport! #TeamGB — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 26, 2021

Daley’s heroics were enjoyed by Team GB’s football squad.

When you find out @TomDaley1994 & @mattydiver have won diving gold 🙌 Our football team react to the news on the way to training. #TeamGB pic.twitter.com/sfN3jvH6ZV — Team GB (@TeamGB) July 26, 2021

Alex Yee dared to dream.

Naomi Osaka was determined to enjoy herself.

I’m here for a good time. pic.twitter.com/P10GyUAJt5 — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) July 26, 2021

Jade Jones reacted to her defeat.

'Should've, would've ,could've!' is how i feel… Wish so bad i had a do over button and I could do yesterday again but I can’t. A massive thank you for all the love, support and kind word, it has meant the world ❤️ Time to reflect but the Jade Jones story continues … 💭💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/X8wcDvf52P — Jade Jones (@jadejonestkd) July 26, 2021

Football

Sergio Reguilon has a job sorted for after football.

HERE WE GO 🤲🏻😄 https://t.co/fkA0QaVbHg — Sergio Reguilón (@sergio_regui) July 26, 2021

John Terry left Aston Villa.

James Milner was feeling full of Monday motivation.

Stepping into a new week like…🕺🏻 pic.twitter.com/MxhpDZ8Ohs — James Milner (@JamesMilner) July 26, 2021

Lawrie McMenemy turned 85.

Join us in wishing former #SaintsFC manager @LawrieMcMenemy a very happy 8️⃣5️⃣th birthday 🙌 pic.twitter.com/2nGKvUVJV0 — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) July 26, 2021

Happy birthday to Leicester chairman Khun Top.

Happy Birthday Top 🎉 pic.twitter.com/tOcb2NsfzK — Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) July 26, 2021

Gael Clichy was also celebrating his birthday.

Cricket

Memories for Stuart Broad.

I was there, as a 12 year old, watching in Awe in the Radcliffe Road End 🏏 https://t.co/LFWai2pjCq — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) July 26, 2021

Also- a reminder that players didn’t “Walk” in 1998 either hey @Athersmike 😂 https://t.co/LFWai2pjCq — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) July 26, 2021

MMA

Conor McGregor enjoyed Justin Bieber’s gig.