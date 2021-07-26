Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 27th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Can Team GB emulate ‘Magic Monday’ with more success on Tuesday?

By Press Association
July 26, 2021, 7:03 pm Updated: July 26, 2021, 7:19 pm
Adam Peaty was one of the winners on ‘Manic Monday’ (Adam Davy/PA)
Adam Peaty was one of the winners on ‘Manic Monday’ (Adam Davy/PA)

After ‘Magic Monday’ in Tokyo, Team GB go in search of more medals on Tuesday.

Taekwondo and triathlon could, once again, offer good chances of podium places at the very least.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at where the next success may come.

Taekwondo

Bianca Walkden in taekwondo training
Bianca Walkden goes for gold in taekwondo (David Davies/PA)

After two agonising last-gasp silvers for Bradly Sinden and Lauren Williams, world number one and reigning world champion Bianca Walkden will bid to go one better in the women’s +67kg category from 0830 BST. Heavyweight Mahama Cho also has a medal chance in the men’s event.

Triathlon

All three British women Vicky Holland, Jess Learmonth and Georgia Taylor-Brown have strong medal chances as they bid to emulate or go one better than Alex Yee’s silver medal in the men’s event. 2230 BST (Monday)

Boxing

Boxer Pat McCormack in the ring
Pat McCormack gets his bid for gold under way (Martin Rickett/PA)

World number one and gold medal favourite Pat McCormack will get his campaign for welterweight boxing gold under way when he faces Aliaksandr Radzionau of Belarus in the last 16. 0300 BST

Gymnastics

Outside of the Team GB environment there is a must-watch moment in the form of Simone Biles, who gets her first opportunity to add to the four gold medals she won in Rio in 2016 when she tries to steer defending champions the USA to victory in the women’s team final. However, they face a battle against the team representing the Russian Olympic Committee who pipped them to top spot in qualifying. 1145 BST

Tuesday TV guide

  • Olympics 2020 BBC1 0400; Breakfast, BBC1 0600; Olympics Live BBC1 0900, 1245; BBC2 1200.
  • 3×3 Basketball, Eurosport 2 0900, 1100.
  • Boxing, Eurosport 1 1000.
  • Canoeing, Eurosport 1 0600, 0800.
  • Diving, Eurosport 1 0700.
  • Gymnastics, Eurosport 1 1135.
  • Mountain biking, Eurosport 2 0655.
  • Rowing, Eurosport 1 0100, 0200.
  • Surfing, Eurosport 2 0200, 2335.
  • Swimming, Eurosport 1 0225.
  • Taekwondo, Eurosport 2 1230.
  • Weightlifting, Eurosport 1 0430 0845.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]