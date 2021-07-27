Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 28th 2021 Show Links
On this day in 2010: Barcelona gold is Sir Mo Farah’s springboard to greatness

By Press Association
July 27, 2021, 6:02 am
On this day in 2010, Sir Mo Farah won gold for Great Britain in the 10,000 metres at the European Championships in Barcelona (John Giles/PA)
On this day in 2010, Sir Mo Farah won gold for Great Britain in the 10,000 metres final at the European Championships in Barcelona.

It was Britain’s first European title over that distance, in the first track final of the Championships in the Olympic Stadium.

Farah turned in a confident display as he took gold in 28 minutes 24.99 seconds ahead of team-mate Chris Thompson.

Farah celebrated with teammate Thompson who finished second
Farah celebrated with teammate Thompson who finished second (PA)

Then aged 27, he started off the pace and then took to the front of the race with five laps remaining – even having time to encourage his team-mate, who was involved in a battle with Italy’s Daniele Meucci, to the silver medal.

The Somalia-born athlete, who went on to become a household name, had only just stepped up to the 10,000m having won 5,000m silver at the previous European Championships in Gothenburg and gold at the European indoor championships over 3,000m.

Investitures at Buckingham Palace
The four-time Olympic champion was awarded a knighthood for his successes (Jonathan Brady/PA)

It was the start of things to come in an illustrious career which resulted in a knighthood, including winning Olympic 5,000m and 10,000m doubles in both 2012 and 2016.

Although he was not able to qualify to defend his titles in Tokyo this summer, Farah can boast a haul of four Olympic gold medals, six World Championship titles, five at the Europeans, as well as two World Championship silver medals. He was named BBC Sports Personality of the Year for 2017.

