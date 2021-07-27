Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tom Daley makes knitted pouch to keep Olympic gold medal safe

By Press Association
July 27, 2021, 12:02 pm Updated: July 27, 2021, 2:30 pm
Tom Daley and Matty Lee show off their gold medals (Adam Davy/PA)
Olympic diving champion Tom Daley proved he is a man of many talents by knitting a pouch to keep his gold medal safe.

The 27-year-old claimed his first Olympic title on Monday as he and diving partner Matty Lee won the men’s synchronised 10-metre platform event.

Daley has a longstanding love of knitting and crocheting, and shows off his creations on a dedicated Instagram page with 100,000 followers.

And he put those skills to good use to make sure his first Olympic gold medal remained in pristine condition.

He said on his Instagram Story: “If you’ve been following me for a while now you’ll know that I’m a little bit knitting obsessed.

“And I kept on banging my medal, so what I decided to do was make a little case for my medal.

“One side is the Union Jack, the other side is the Japanese flag – because now my medal is not going to get scratched.”

Daley made his Olympic debut in Beijing in 2008 and went on to win bronze medals in both the London and Rio Games.

He will also compete in the individual 10m platform competition in Tokyo later this week.

