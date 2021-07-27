George Edmundson signs for Ipswich

Ipswich have signed George Edmundson from Rangers on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old centre-back becomes the ninth signing of the summer at Portman Road as Town prepare for a third consecutive season in Sky Bet League One.

Edmundson made 10 appearances for Derby last season and has previously played in the Europa League with Rangers.

He told Ipswich’s website: “The opportunity came along and it was one I couldn’t turn down.

“I like the sound of the project here and I can see the intent the club has, so I’m delighted to have signed.”

Later in the day Ipswich made another signing in the shape of Conor Chaplin, who joined the club for an undisclosed fee from Barnsley.

The forward worked with Paul Cook at Portsmouth and has signed a deal until the summer of 2024.

Chaplin said: “Maybe people looking in from the outside and seeing me drop from the Championship to League One might think it’s surprising but I don’t want to be in this division for long and Ipswich match my own ambitions.”