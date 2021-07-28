In pictures: Four golds in three days for Team GB at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Great Britain continued their impressive run at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre with gold in the men’s 4×200 metres freestyle relay on Wednesday.

It follows individual swimming golds for Adam Peaty and Tom Dean, as well as diving success for Tom Daley and Matty Lee.

Here, the PA news agency picks out the best pictures from a memorable three days at the Tokyo Aquatics centre.

Defending champion Adam Peaty was in confident mood heading into the men’s 200m breaststroke final on Monday (Adam Davy/PA)

Peaty got started (Adam Davy/PA)

Peaty produced a dominant display to take victory (Adam Davy/PA)

It was his second Olympic gold (Joe Giddens/PA)

Tom Daley and Matty Lee were medal hopes in the synchronised 10m platform later on Monday (Michael Kappele via DPA/PA)

The British duo made an impressive start (Adam Davy/PA)

And held off China to take gold (Adam Davy/PA)

Daley and Lee showed off their medals (Adam Davy/PA)

Tom Dean (left) and Duncan Scott both reached the men’s 200m freestyle final on Tuesday (Joe Giddens/PA)

Scott was the fastest in the semi-finals (Joe Giddens/PA)

But Dean beat his Tokyo 2020 flatmate by 0.04 seconds to clinch gold (Adam Davy/PA)

It was the first one-two by British male swimmers at the Olympics since 1908 (Adam Davy/PA)

Dean, pictured, and Scott teamed up in the relay on Wednesday (Adam Davy/PA)

Dean celebrates with James Guy, left, and Matthew Richards after Scott anchored the team to victory (Adam Davy/PA)