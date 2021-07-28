Today at the Olympics: Charlotte Dujardin makes history with sixth medal

Charlotte Dujardin became the most decorated British woman in Olympic history by taking bronze in the individual dressage final at Tokyo Equestrian Park.

Dujardin surpassed the record jointly held by rower Dame Katherine Grainger and tennis player Kitty Godfree of five Olympic medals as she graced the podium for a sixth time.

Earlier, swimmer Tom Dean struck gold for a second time at the Tokyo Olympics as day five began with more medals for Great Britain.

Dean, who won the 200 metres freestyle on Tuesday, returned to the pool as part of Great Britain’s 4x200m freestyle relay team alongside Duncan Scott, James Guy and Matthew Richards and triumphed again.

There were contrasting emotions for Britain’s rowers as a run of five successive Olympic golds in the men’s four came to a disappointing end, but then a silver medal in the quadruple sculls went to Harry Leask, Angus Groom, Tom Barras and Jack Beaumont.

Ireland, meanwhile, won their first medal of the Tokyo Games as Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty took bronze in the women’s four.

What’s happened today so far?

Great Britain’s Harry Leask, Angus Groom, Tom Barras and Jack Beaumont collect their silver medals (Mike Egerton/PA)

Dean became the first British male swimmer to win more than one gold medal at a single Olympics in 113 years, following in the footsteps of Henry Taylor, who prevailed in the men’s freestyle 400m and 1500m races in 1908.

The rowers’ silver medal success was accompanied by frustration as the men’s four missed out, as did Graeme Thomas and John Collins in the final of the men’s double sculls at Sea Forest Waterway.

Dujardin later added individual dressage bronze to the team bronze she won on Tuesday to set a new British Olympic benchmark.

There was disappointment elsewhere as Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury were beaten in the men’s doubles, while defending champion Jack Laugher and new partner Daniel Goodfellow struggled in the synchronised three metres springboard diving.

Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury suffered defeat (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Great Britain’s men’s sevens squad suffered a semi-final defeat to New Zealand before being beaten to bronze by Argentina in a 17-12 play-off defeat.

Geraint Thomas finished 12th in the men’s individual time trial, two minutes 42.42 seconds off the pace of Slovenian winner Primoz Roglic, while fellow British rider Tao Geoghegan Hart was 29th.

But there was better news in the hockey as the women’s team continued their fine form by beating India 4-1.

