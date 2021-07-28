Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Abbie Wood gutted as personal best not enough for an individual medley medal

By Press Association
July 28, 2021, 8:04 am
Abbie Wood finished fourth in the women’s 200m individual medley (Joe Giddens/PA)
Abbie Wood admitted it was “gutting” to agonisingly miss out on an Olympic medal in the women’s 200 metres individual medley final but she took solace from setting a new personal best in the discipline.

Wood was viewed as a contender to continue Team GB’s medal rush in the pool at Tokyo 2020 after qualifying second fastest in the semi-finals, but her time of two minutes and 9.15 seconds was only good enough for fourth.

The 22-year-old came into the last 50m in third before finishing just 11 hundredths of a second behind bronze medallist Kate Douglass, whose American compatriot Alex Walsh collected silver as Japan’s Yui Ohashi took gold.

Abbie Wood set a personal best in the final of the women's 200m individual medley (Adam Davy/PA)
“It’s just gutting,” Wood said. “It was such a close race and I knew it was going to be that way. It was who got to the wall first. It is bittersweet. I am happy with the time. I knew I couldn’t have done much more.

“If it was off my PB and I came fourth it would have been a lot worse. I did put myself out there and I’m glad I did. I felt I paced it just how I wanted to. It’s just sport I suppose.”

Wood, who came close to walking away from swimming four years ago after a disappointing showing at the World Championship in Budapest, now has her sights set on the women’s 200m breaststroke.

“I will put these frustrations into that and use this as a massive learning curve that the race isn’t over until it’s over,” she added.

James Wilby is into the men's 200m breaststroke final (Adam Davy/PA)
“I was talked out of quitting in 2017 after my first worlds. I have really grown as a person since then. Just really grown up. You do have to remember moments like those to make these ones not feel as rough.”

Fellow Briton Alicia Wilson finished last in a time of 2mins 12.86secs.

James Wilby qualified second fastest for Thursday’s men’s 200m breaststroke final, recording a time of 2:07.91 in the semis, but Ross Murdoch will miss out after finishing joint fifth in his heat in 2:09.97.

Alys Thomas is into the women’s 200m butterfly final but Laura Stephens is out, while Jacob Whittle was unable to qualify for the men’s 100m freestyle final.

