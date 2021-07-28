Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tom Dean’s mother celebrates son’s second Olympic gold with 2k swim in Thames

By Press Association
July 28, 2021, 11:51 am Updated: July 28, 2021, 12:48 pm
Jacquie Hughes went for a 2k swim in the River Thames to celebrate her son Tom Dean’s second gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics (Jacquie Hughes/PA)
The mother of double Olympic gold medallist Tom Dean celebrated her son’s success in Tokyo by hopping in the River Thames for a 2k swim.

Jacquie Hughes – who shares her son’s love of the water – watched from home in the early hours of Wednesday as the 21-year-old picked up his second gold medal of the Games in the 4x200m freestyle relay alongside teammates James Guy, 25, Matthew Richards, 18, and Duncan Scott, 24.

It came just 24 hours after Dean claimed an impressive win in the 200m freestyle – sparking scenes of elation in the family’s garden in Maidenhead, Berkshire.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Ms Hughes said: “We had a watch party for his individual event on Monday and Tuesday morning and, obviously, it went ballistic with him winning. I just didn’t go to bed.

“When the GB relay team qualified for the final, we decided to do it all again, so we set up a watch party in the early hours of this morning and we had probably 75 people in the garden to watch the men’s relay.

“I was so wired and realised I had been sat down the whole day and I just needed re-energising, so, when it was over, I just popped my goggles and costume on, hopped in the Thames and swam 2k.”

Ms Hughes said the pride she feels for her son goes beyond his victories.

“I’ve always said to the kids, what I feel about you and the pride I feel about you is never about an individual success such as winning a race because those are fleeting,” she said.

“It is about who you are as a person – how you treat others, how you conduct yourself, having integrity and dignity. Those are the things that matter to me and those are the things that give me pride in him.”

She added that she has toyed with some ideas for possible celebrations for when her son returns to the UK.

“We have a battered old Toyota and we were just talking about whether we should paint it gold and rock up to Heathrow in a gold van and put on a bit of a show in the airport,” she said.

“People feel a great sense of pride and a bit of ownership over him because he’s a local boy. We were talking of making the road into a homecoming road.”

Neighbours have also talked about painting the Olympic rings on the road and putting bunting out, she said.

There will also be a smorgasbord of food for the champion.

“(Tom’s) favourite meal would be a huge spread of everything, liked baked harissa salmon, some lamb with rosemary, roast potatoes and lots of roasted squashes and green vegetables,” she said.

She added: “He’s going to be blown away by the reaction he has provoked in people.”

