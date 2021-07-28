Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport

England Women will return to Wembley for World Cup qualifier vs Northern Ireland

By Press Association
July 28, 2021, 12:43 pm
England Women will return to Wembley for their World Cup qualifier against Northern Ireland on October 23 (John Walton/PA)
England Women will return to Wembley for their FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifier against Northern Ireland on October 23.

It will be the first competitive fixture for the Lionesses at the national stadium since it reopened in 2007, although Wembley has hosted two friendlies against Germany in 2014 and 2019.

England last met Northern Ireland at St George’s Park in February for their first international since the coronavirus pandemic, with the home side claiming a dominant 6-0 victory.

The FA’s director of women’s football, Baroness Sue Campbell said: “Having the chance for our England team to play again at Wembley in a competitive fixture is so important.

“From a performance point of view, it will give us the chance to get close to a big-game occasion of the kind we hope our squad will experience at next summer’s home UEFA Euro.

“Having had such a challenging 18 months, the day will mean so much to our players and of course we hope the chance to play in front of so many fans will be something truly special.

“We have missed the supporters and let’s hope that things are heading in the right direction on that front.

“We want Wembley to feel like home for our England team and we want the players to be able to thrive when they run out to play.

“We are at the start of an exciting season and with Sarina Wiegman coming in as head coach, there is every reason for us to be upbeat for the months ahead.”

Northern Ireland boss Kenny Shiels said: “This is an amazing piece of news for the team and my staff and I am excited to take our country to play at the home of football. But rest assured we will go to London and be competitive.”

