Wednesday, July 28th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Aberdeen taking nothing for granted against BK Hacken

By Press Association
July 28, 2021, 2:32 pm
Stephen Glass insisted his side will not be complacent as they head into the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifying match against BK Hacken (Steve Welsh/PA)
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass insisted his side will not be complacent as they take a commanding lead into the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifying match against BK Hacken.

On their return to the Pittodrie, Lewis Ferguson came close to a hat-trick as the home side stormed to a 5-1 victory in front of a reduced capacity crowd of 5,665.

“The boys, they won’t be complacent, they’re well aware how good Hacken are,” Glass said.

“If (anything) it’ll be a performance level on the night that gives us any issues. I don’t foresee complacency being a problem at all, no.”

With the significant lead over the Gothenburg-based Swedish club, Glass admitted he expected the home side to come out strong.

“That’s the expectation,” he said.

“I think it’s up to them how they approach it, I would imagine that they don’t see the tie as dead, based on what the manager said after the game.

“They’ll be thinking if they can score a goal or two early that it’s alive, so it’s our task to make sure that we look after our business the same as we did in the first leg.

“We’re very aware of their dangers, their threats, we’re aware of situations that can open up for us to score some goals as well.

“I think if we do the right things at the right time we’ll be OK but, like I said, it’ll be performance level on the night and complacency or a lack of which will dictate the outcome of the tie.”

Glass will be without Dean Campbell for the match after he slipped in training and has left the midfielder at home in the hope that he will recover in time for Aberdeen’s opening Scottish Premiership match against Dundee United on Sunday.

