Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Marcus Bettinelli joins Chelsea to bolster goalkeeping ranks

By Press Association
July 28, 2021, 5:34 pm
Marcus Bettinelli spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Marcus Bettinelli spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Chelsea have signed goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old left west London neighbours Fulham at the end of last season after making more than 100 appearances during over a decade of service with the Whites.

Camberwell-born Bettinelli has now agreed a two-year deal at Stamford Bridge where he will provide competition in the goalkeeping position for Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

“It’s always been a special club. I know the area very well so it’s been a dream of mine to come over to this side and it’s finally happened,” the former England Under-21 international told the official club website.

“There were some talks a few years ago when I was a bit younger and for whatever reason that didn’t come about but I’m here now.

“I’m really excited to be involved and looking forward to trying to impress and help the team as much as I can.”

Bettinelli spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough in the Sky Bet Championship and moves to Chelsea to help fill the void left by the departure of Argentinian Willy Caballero.

Homegrown goalkeepers Jamie Cumming and Nathan Baxter have also departed the Blues this summer on loan to Gillingham and Hull respectively with experienced stopper Bettinelli the first signing made by Thomas Tuchel this season.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal