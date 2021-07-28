Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Portsmouth release three academy players after abusive posts in group chat

By Press Association
July 28, 2021, 8:43 pm
General view from outside the stadium ahead of the Sky Bet League One match at Fratton Park, Portsmouth. Picture date: Saturday January 23, 2021.
Portsmouth have released three players from their academy following disciplinary proceedings in relation to discriminatory messages sent in a group chat.

The League One side began an investigation after images appeared on social media of posts from a private conversation among a number of under-18 players following England’s Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy earlier this month.

Disciplinary action was instigated once it was concluded there was a case to answer and as a result of that three youngsters have been released.

“We can confirm that a decision has been made today to release three players from the academy. These players do have the right to appeal the club’s decision,” said a club statement.

“Portsmouth Football Club are fully committed to the elimination of all forms of discrimination.

“We are part of a diverse community and are dedicated to promoting an environment of equality and inclusion at all times – both inside the football club and in our wider society.

“We also continue to respectfully appeal for everyone’s consideration in their use of social media posts directed towards any of the club’s employees and any other external parties.”

