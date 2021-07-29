Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Celtic will bounce back after Champions League qualifying round loss

By Press Association
July 29, 2021, 4:33 am
Ange Postecoglou will get some additions for Celtic’s next European game (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Ange Postecoglou will get some additions for Celtic’s next European game (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is sure they will be stronger and better equipped for their next European test after crashing out of the Champions League.

The Hoops dropped into the Europa League qualifiers after a 2-1 extra-time defeat by Midtjylland in Denmark saw them fall at the first hurdle in Europe’s elite competition.

Postecoglou’s side will now take on Jablonec in the Czech Republic next Thursday night.

The Australian admitted after last week’s 1-1 first-leg draw that he would never go into such a big game so badly prepared again.

But Nir Bitton dropped out through suspension for the trip to Denmark and Leigh Griffiths missed out with injury.

Celtic lined up with a back four with an average age of 21 and the only substitute Postecoglou used in 90 minutes was James Forrest, who missed their pre-season training camp because of a self-isolation order.

Two of Postecoglou’s summer signings were in quarantine and a jaded-looking Celtic side offered no response after the Danes went ahead four minutes into extra-time.

Although he stressed the urgent need for further reinforcements, Postecoglou believes extra help is already on its way ahead of next Thursday’s trip and even Saturday’s cinch Premiership opener against Hearts.

“We are going to get some reinforcements,” he said. “Carl Starfelt is going to come in, Nir Bitton will be available, Kyogo Furuhashi will come in. Already we will be stronger in terms of depth and quality.

“Guys like James Forrest, that was his first full run and he will be better for it.

“I do believe we will get stronger and I do believe we will be in much better shape come the next European tie.

“More importantly, I want to make sure we start the league well on Saturday and that’s our focus right now.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal