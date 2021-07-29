Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tommy Fleetwood forced to flag he has no hairdryer to lend in Tokyo

By Press Association
July 29, 2021, 7:50 am Updated: July 29, 2021, 7:57 am
Tommy Fleetwood admitted a hairdryer is not the secret behind his locks (Richard Sellers/PA)
Tommy Fleetwood admitted a hairdryer is not the secret behind his locks as he revealed frustration at being asked for one by a number of his Team Great Britain teammates.

The 30-year-old’s distinctive long-flowing hair has been a near constant feature of his career, as he currently hopes to add an Olympic medal to his trophy case.

On his European Tour blog, Fleetwood, who is currently representing Team Great Britain at the Olympics insisted: “One thing I will NOT be contributing to the Team is a hairdryer.”

“As much as this news may shock the world, I feel compelled to reveal that a man with my specific brand of hairstyle does not travel with a hairdryer.

“The reason I am sharing this little known fact is that people keep asking if they can borrow my hairdryer! It all started the day after we got here.”

Fleetwood explained he was first approached by the Team GB physio, before also being asked from the Team GB golf captain Nigel Edwards.

The conversation did return to golf however, with Fleetwood signing off saying: “I was hoping that writing all of this stuff down would have a calming effect, but I think it’s just made me even more enthusiastic about the Olympic experience because I’ve been thinking about it so much!

“Feels like I’ll be staying at the fever pitch end of the excitement scale for a few more days…”

