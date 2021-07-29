Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021 Show Links
Manchester United defender Di’Shon Bernard set to join Hull on loan

By Press Association
July 29, 2021, 10:08 am
Di’Shon Bernard is set to join Hull on loan (Mike Egerton/PA)
Manchester United defender Di’Shon Bernard is set to join Hull on a season-long loan, the PA news agency understands.

Having made his United first-team debut against Astana in the Europa League in November 2019, the 20-year-old defender gained further senior experience on loan at Sky Bet League Two side Salford last season.

Bernard made two substitute appearances for United in pre-season friendlies this month and is now set to test himself at Championship level by making a loan switch to promoted Hull.

Another United academy player is also on the move, with Charlie McCann understood to be joining Scottish champions Rangers.

The 19-year-old midfielder is expected to link up with the Ibrox giants’ B team in a deal that could reportedly rise to £750,000.

