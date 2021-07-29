Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Swansea still keen on Russell Martin despite rejecting offer to become new boss

By Press Association
July 29, 2021, 10:56 am
MK Dons manager Russell Martin has turned down Swansea (Mike Egerton/PA)
MK Dons manager Russell Martin has turned down Swansea (Mike Egerton/PA)

Swansea have not given up on Russell Martin despite the MK Dons boss rejecting the chance to become their new manager.

The former Scotland international has initially turned down the offer to succeed Steve Cooper at the Liberty Stadium, the PA news agency understands.

The Sky Bet Championship club have refused to end their pursuit and conversations remain ongoing but it remains unlikely Martin will move to south Wales.

He was frontrunner for the role but former Derby and Chelsea assistant Jody Morris could now get the job.

Martin has impressed at the Dons since taking charge at the end of 2019, and last season only Manchester City and Barcelona had a higher possession percentage in Europe.

They finished 13th in Sky Bet League One last term, with Martin having guided them out of relegation danger in 2019-20 after taking over from Paul Tisdale.

Swansea are looking for a new manager after Cooper left by mutual consent earlier this month.

The former England Under-17 manager guided the Swans to the Sky Bet Championship play-off final but they lost 2-0 to Brentford in June.

QPR assistant boss John Eustace had looked poised to take control but opted to stay at Rangers after holding talks with Swansea.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]