Nottingham Forest cancel Burnley friendly following positive Covid-19 tests

Nottingham Forest have cancelled their final pre-season friendly against Burnley this weekend due to a small number of positive Covid-19 tests.

Wednesday’s game against Aston Villa was called off and the club have decided not to go ahead with Saturday’s visit of the Clarets.

“The situation is unchanged since yesterday when we had to cancel the Villa friendly with some players having to self-isolate,” manager Chris Hughton told nottinghamforest.co.uk.

“Therefore it is the right decision to cancel the fixture in the interests of players and staff from both clubs and our own supporters.

“It is disappointing that we have not been able to get a run-out against Premier League opposition but Sean Dyche and Burnley Football Club have been very understanding, for which I am grateful.

“I am also very disappointed that Forest supporters will have to wait a little bit longer to return to The City Ground but the team and I look forward to welcoming them back against Bradford and Bournemouth.

“The focus of everybody at the club is now to prepare for the (opening day) Coventry fixture.”