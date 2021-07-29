Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 30th 2021 Show Links
Sport

West Ham sign goalkeeper Alphonse Areola on loan from Paris St Germain

By Press Association
July 29, 2021, 4:22 pm
Alphonse Areola has joined West Ham (Clive Brunskill/PA)
Alphonse Areola has joined West Ham (Clive Brunskill/PA)

West Ham have signed goalkeeper Alphonse Areola on loan from Paris St Germain.

The 28-year-old France international has agreed an initial season-long deal, with the option to make the transfer permanent next summer.

Areola, who spent last season with Fulham, will provide competition for Hammers number one Lukasz Fabianski.

Manager David Moyes, preparing his squad for a Europa League campaign next season, said: “Alphonse is an experienced and talented goalkeeper who has played at the highest level and performed very well in the Premier League last season.

“As we prepare for a very busy schedule, he will provide fantastic competition for the goalkeepers already at the football club and we are going to need to use our squad to ensure we compete to the best of our abilities across all competitions.

“We have been aware of his qualities for a long time and we have no doubt he will be another player and character who will enhance our squad.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal