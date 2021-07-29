Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport

Livingston manager David Martindale expects his new signings to get a shock

By Press Association
July 29, 2021, 5:13 pm
David Martindale’s side start their season against Rangers (Jane Barlow/PA)
Livingston manager David Martindale expects some of his new signings to get a short, sharp shock during their baptism of fire in the cinch Premiership.

Livi open the campaign against champions Rangers in front of 23,000 fans at Ibrox on Saturday and will also face Celtic, Hibernian, Aberdeen and Hearts before the end of September.

Martindale has brought in 10 new signings in a busy summer and believes the new arrivals to Scotland will learn quickly about the demands of the league.

They have already had an introduction to Scottish football after a Covid-hit pre-season with Livi losing to Alloa and drawing with Raith Rovers before edging into the second round of the Premier Sports Cup.

“We have last season’s top four in the first six league games,” Martindale said.

“We have got an incredibly hard start but that’s why we are in football, these are the games we live for.

“Boys coming from down south have got the ability, there’s no question about that, but I think they will be surprised with the ability levels.

“I have said all along there’s a massive disparity between the financials in Scotland and England and ability levels. So a £1,000-a-week player in League Two or National League or League One in England is definitely not a £1,000-a-week player in Scotland.

“So I think they will get a sharp shock about the ability levels.

“And they have done already to be honest. We played Raith Rovers, Alloa, we played Edinburgh City in a bounce game and they were good.

“So they are finding out that the standard of player they are coming up against in lower-league football is a lot higher than they expected.”

