Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 30th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Juhani Ojala joins Motherwell on two-year deal

By Press Association
July 29, 2021, 6:25 pm
New Motherwell signing Juhani Ojala in action for Finland (Niall Carson/PA)
New Motherwell signing Juhani Ojala in action for Finland (Niall Carson/PA)

Motherwell have completed the signing of Finland centre-back Juhani Ojala.

The 32-year-old recently won his 22nd cap in a Euro 2020 warm-up game.

Ojala has joined on a two-year deal from Danish top flight side Vejle and has previously played for Swedes BK Hacken, Russian outfit Terek Grozny, Swiss club Young Boys and the likes of HJK Helsinki in his homeland.

“We’re delighted to finally get Juhani on board after a while waiting for his work permit,” manager Graham Alexander told Motherwell’s official website.

“After first speaking with him, I thought he was exactly the type of player and character we need at our club.

“He’s captained his country and demonstrated what a good player and leader he is at a very good level.

“He was really excited about the opportunity to join us and we look forward to seeing him integrate into the squad. I’m certain he will be an excellent signing for us.”

Ojala could face Hibernian in Sunday’s cinch Premiership opener if he gets international clearance in time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]