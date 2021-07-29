More Olympic joy for Team GB – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 29.

Olympics

Mallory Franklin celebrated silver in the C1 class.

Your first ever Olympic women's canoe slalom C1 silver medallist 🥈#TeamGB pic.twitter.com/2SBH7mFWcj — Team GB (@TeamGB) July 29, 2021

While Matt Coward-Holley won shooting bronze.

Tom Dean – double Olympic champion.

DOUBLE OLYMPIC CHAMPION We’ve made history out here 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/1giHzdsci3 — Tom Dean (@tomdean00) July 29, 2021

Carl Hester was proud of En Vogue.

My word did this beautiful horse step up for me big time in that Freestyle. Beyond proud of him and thank you to Lucy for all your efforts in taking care of him at these Games 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/QqB41lasPv — Carl Hester MBE (@HesterDressage) July 29, 2021

Jade Jones returned home from Tokyo.

Home sweet home 🇬🇧 we win together lose together, thanks for your unwavering love and support ❤️#familybusiness pic.twitter.com/iemzd6OVY2 — Jade Jones (@jadejonestkd) July 29, 2021

Taekwondo bronze medallist Bianca Walkden touched down to a warm welcome.

Helen Glover felt the love.

Thanks so much for the lovely messages. Just had a video call with my little tribe ❤️ can’t wait to be back with them pic.twitter.com/g0ZgXXRvoz — Helen Glover (@Helenglovergb) July 29, 2021

Thank you for your support and messages 🙏🏻 SO proud to make the Olympic final & come home with 4th. @PollySwann has been the most incredible teammate and you’ve all been amazing support. Thank you!! Now can we invent a teleport machine to get me straight home to the little ones?? pic.twitter.com/JHe7TZBOnK — Helen Glover (@Helenglovergb) July 29, 2021

What a photo!

And another…

Congratulations for Ireland.

Football

Rangers poked fun at Celtic’s Champions League loss to FC Midtjylland.

⚽️ GOAL OF THE DAY: Scott Arfield v FC Midtjylland pic.twitter.com/oDv1X9NDoW — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) July 29, 2021

Some football ability there.

Liverpool paid tribute to supporter Andrew Devine after a coroner ruled his death made him the 97th victim of the Hillsborough disaster.

Rest in peace, Andrew Devine. pic.twitter.com/56Qv3Cb6h2 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 29, 2021

Viv Anderson turned 65.

Formula One

Happy birthday to two-time world champion Fernando Alonso.

If life begins at 4️⃣0️⃣, @alo_oficial has plenty more adventures ahead of him! Happy birthday, legend 🎉#F1 @AlpineF1Team pic.twitter.com/ZdgwBhVoqe — Formula 1 (@F1) July 29, 2021

Lando Norris looked a bit creased on his arrival for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Ready for the weekend, but I forgot my iron. pic.twitter.com/rcJJJnhn9V — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) July 29, 2021

Boxing

Tyson Fury works hard in the gym.

Golf

Pop superstar Niall Horan accompanied special guest Amy Bockerstette to the tee as she hit the opening tee shot Northern Ireland.