Friday, July 30th 2021 Show Links
Sport

More Olympic joy for Team GB – Thursday’s sporting social

By Press Association
July 29, 2021, 6:32 pm
Mallory Franklin and Matt Coward-Holley (PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 29.

Olympics

Mallory Franklin celebrated silver in the C1 class.

While Matt Coward-Holley won shooting bronze.

Tom Dean – double Olympic champion.

Carl Hester was proud of En Vogue.

Jade Jones returned home from Tokyo.

Taekwondo bronze medallist Bianca Walkden touched down to a warm welcome.

Helen Glover felt the love.

What a photo!

And another…

Congratulations for Ireland.

Football

Rangers poked fun at Celtic’s Champions League loss to FC Midtjylland.

Some football ability there.

Liverpool paid tribute to supporter Andrew Devine after a coroner ruled his death made him the 97th victim of the Hillsborough disaster.

Viv Anderson turned 65.

Formula One

Happy birthday to two-time world champion Fernando Alonso.

Lando Norris looked a bit creased on his arrival for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Boxing

Tyson Fury works hard in the gym.

Golf

Pop superstar Niall Horan accompanied special guest Amy Bockerstette to the tee as she hit the opening tee shot Northern Ireland.

