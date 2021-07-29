Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Aberdeen make European progress despite 2-0 defeat to 10-man BK Hacken

By Press Association
July 29, 2021, 7:53 pm Updated: July 29, 2021, 9:01 pm
Stephen Glass saw his side progress despite defeat (Steve Welsh/PA)
Aberdeen secured European progress on their return to rain-soaked Gothenburg if not the glory night of their previous visit.

The Dons moved into the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League despite a 2-0 defeat by 10-man BK Hacken.

Aberdeen progressed to a clash against Breidablik thanks to a 5-3 aggregate win, after the Icelandic side shocked Austria Vienna with a 3-2 victory over two legs.

Second-half goals from Martin Olsson and Leo Bengtsson gave the Swedish side hope but a red card for Patrik Walemark undermined the hosts’ comeback.

Aberdeen beat Real Madrid in the European Cup Winners’ Cup final on a similarly wet evening in Gothenburg 38 years ago and a first-leg display that rekindled memories of their 1980s heyday set up the chance to enjoy a happy return.

They had plenty of chances to secure a better result but it was job done in the end.

Stephen Glass’ side survived some early pressure before beginning to dominate.

Christian Ramirez had several chances, producing a fresh-air swipe from the first, being denied by the goalkeeper after a clever Jay Emmanuel-Thomas through ball and then having a curling effort held.

Emmanuel-Thomas came closer after good skill in the box and a shot that drew a smart stop from the goalkeeper.

Lewis Ferguson had an excellent header pushed away from the corner as the Dons ended the half on top. But they suffered an early blow after the break when Emmanuel-Thomas went off with a clash of heads. Brighton loan player Teddy Jenks came on.

Hacken took the lead in the 51st minute when Olsson played a slick one-two and finished well after sloppy possession play from the visitors.

Funso Ojo soon missed a glorious chance to level on the counter-attack when he completely missed his kick under no pressure from eight yards following a square ball by Ramirez.

Joe Lewis soon made a brilliant one-handed stop but the Swedes moved two ahead midway through the half after catching Aberdeen out with a ball through the middle of the Dons centre-backs with Andy Considine appealing in vain for offside.

Lewis tripped Bengtsson and the midfielder sent the goalkeeper the wrong way from the spot.

Walemark soon had a minute of madness though, getting booked twice in quick succession, the latter time for catching substitute Jack MacKenzie in the face with an elbow.

There was a string of yellow cards for both sides including one for Glass and another for Declan Gallagher – before the defender came on for his Aberdeen debut – with seven players booked in addition to Walemark.

The pressure was off Aberdeen now and they came close to scoring on several occasions.

Ferguson saw a free-kick pushed wide, Considine could not turn home a driven ball from Ramirez, and substitute Jack Gurr had an effort saved.

