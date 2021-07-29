Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport

Hibernian complete comfortable aggregate win after going behind in Andorra

By Press Association
July 29, 2021, 8:23 pm
Jamie Murphy was on target for Hibernian (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Hibernian fans endured a first-half European blackout and a shock setback in Andorra before eventually seeing their team progress in the Europa Conference League with a 2-1 victory over Santa Coloma.

Hibs quickly recovered from conceding a goal in the 70th minute to lead within six minutes thanks to strikes from Jamie Murphy and Daniel Mackay.

Hibs are set to face Croatian outfit Rijeka in the third qualifying round after a 5-1 aggregate win over the Andorrans.

The first leg had been far from straightforward after Joe Newell was sent off in a bad-tempered encounter and Hibs looked to tie up the contest early on in Andorra.

The Scottish Premiership club had shelved plans to put on an online pay-per-view service after the Andorran FA announced they would screen the match on their YouTube channel. But technical problems ensured there was no feed for the first half.

Hibs were able to give their fans a glimpse of some first-half pressure with a half-time highlights reel.

Kevin Nisbet thumped a 25-yard strike off the bar and Paul McGinn burst into the box before forcing a save.

Josh Campbell was looking lively and his ball across the face of goal just evaded two team-mates before his cross was headed over by Jake Doyle-Hayes.

Kyle Magennis threatened twice from long range before the interval.

It looked business as usual after the break as Paul Hanlon and Nisbet threatened.

But the second half was proving a bit more open and Hibs goalkeeper Matt Macey made a couple of good saves before Guillaume Sylvain Lopez finished well after some pressure.

Hibs quickly responded. Murphy curled home three minutes later and former Inverness player Mackay converted on the rebound after Campbell beat a man and struck a shot off the post.

