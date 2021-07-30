Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Today at the Olympics: BMX history and more medals in the pool for Team GB

By Press Association
July 30, 2021, 8:13 am Updated: July 30, 2021, 3:22 pm
Beth Shriever and Kye Whyte celebrate their BMX medals (Danny Lawson/PA)
Team GB enjoyed a medal-packed seventh day of action at the Tokyo Olympics.

Beth Shriever and Kye Whyte made BMX history for Great Britain as they delivered gold and silver at the Ariake Urban Sports Park.

Tokyo 2020 medal table
There were more medals in the swimming pool, as Duncan Scott took silver in the men’s 200 metres individual medley final, while there was a bronze for Luke Greenbank’s in the men’s 200 metres backstroke.

Elsewhere, Bryony Page claimed her second Olympic medal on the bounce with bronze in the women’s trampoline event at the Ariake Arena, and the men’s eight rowing crew of Josh Bugajski, Jacob Dawson, Tom George, Mohamed Sbihi, Charles Elwes, Oliver Wynne-Griffith, James Rudkin and Tom Ford also won bronze.

What happened on day seven

Bryony Page won trampoline bronze
Bryony Page won trampoline bronze (Mike Egerton/PA)

Shriever led almost from start to finish to claim a superb gold in the women’s BMX race, and it came just moments after Whyte won Britain’s first medal in the event since its introduction to the Olympic programme 13 years ago.

Scott added silver to his gold in the swimming pool, while there was also a podium finish for Greenbank and Page, who won a surprise silver in Rio in 2016 and this time scored 55.735 to finish behind Chinese pair Zhu Xueying and Liu Lingling.

The men’s eight secured just Great Britain’s second medal of the rowing, while Dina Asher-Smith eased through to the women’s 100 metres semi-finals as the athletics programme got under way.

Great Britain’s women’s football team suffered a 4-3 extra-time defeat to Australia despite a hat-trick from Ellen White.

Team GB’s women’s rugby squad reached the semi-finals, like they did in Rio, with a 21-12 victory over the United States, and the eventing team held a clear lead after the opening day of dressage.

Novak Djokovic’s dreams of a Golden Slam ended after a shock 1-6 6-3 6-1 defeat by Alexander Zverev in the men’s singles semi-finals.

Picture of the day

Bethany Shriever and Kye Whyte celebrate their BMX medals
Social media moment

Coming up

Adam Peaty shows off his gold medal
Adam Peaty won gold earlier this week (Adam Davy/PA)

Fresh from his 100m breaststroke triumph, Adam Peaty returns to the pool for his shot at a second medal in the mixed 100m relay. Asher-Smith will race in the 100m semis looking to seal a place in the final later on Saturday, with the 25-year-old hoping to better the silver she took home from the World Championships two years ago. The GB women’s rugby sevens take on France bidding to make that day’s gold medal match, while Emma Wilson goes for glory in the women’s RS:X with a windsurfing medal already assured heading into the race. Medals could also arrive for Team GB in boxing, triathlon and shooting.

  • Olympics Live BBC 1 0400, 0900, 1305.
  • Athletics Eurosport 1 0200, 1110, 2250.
  • Basketball Eurosport 2 0330, 0800.
  • Beach Volleyball Eurosport 2 0155.
  • Boxing Eurosport 1 0555.
  • Canoeing Eurosport 1 0215.
  • Cycling Eurosport 1 0835.
  • Diving Eurosport 1 0645.
  • Equestrian Eurosport 2 1045.
  • Football Eurosport 2 1330.
  • Modern Pentathlon Eurosport 2 1000.
  • Volleyball Eurosport 2 0530.

