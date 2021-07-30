Today at the Olympics: BMX history and more medals in the pool for Team GB

Team GB enjoyed a medal-packed seventh day of action at the Tokyo Olympics.

Beth Shriever and Kye Whyte made BMX history for Great Britain as they delivered gold and silver at the Ariake Urban Sports Park.

There were more medals in the swimming pool, as Duncan Scott took silver in the men’s 200 metres individual medley final, while there was a bronze for Luke Greenbank’s in the men’s 200 metres backstroke.

Elsewhere, Bryony Page claimed her second Olympic medal on the bounce with bronze in the women’s trampoline event at the Ariake Arena, and the men’s eight rowing crew of Josh Bugajski, Jacob Dawson, Tom George, Mohamed Sbihi, Charles Elwes, Oliver Wynne-Griffith, James Rudkin and Tom Ford also won bronze.

What happened on day seven

Bryony Page won trampoline bronze (Mike Egerton/PA)

Shriever led almost from start to finish to claim a superb gold in the women’s BMX race, and it came just moments after Whyte won Britain’s first medal in the event since its introduction to the Olympic programme 13 years ago.

Scott added silver to his gold in the swimming pool, while there was also a podium finish for Greenbank and Page, who won a surprise silver in Rio in 2016 and this time scored 55.735 to finish behind Chinese pair Zhu Xueying and Liu Lingling.

The men’s eight secured just Great Britain’s second medal of the rowing, while Dina Asher-Smith eased through to the women’s 100 metres semi-finals as the athletics programme got under way.

Great Britain’s women’s football team suffered a 4-3 extra-time defeat to Australia despite a hat-trick from Ellen White.

Team GB’s women’s rugby squad reached the semi-finals, like they did in Rio, with a 21-12 victory over the United States, and the eventing team held a clear lead after the opening day of dressage.

Novak Djokovic’s dreams of a Golden Slam ended after a shock 1-6 6-3 6-1 defeat by Alexander Zverev in the men’s singles semi-finals.

Picture of the day

Beth Shriever and Kye Whyte celebrate their BMX medals (Danny Lawson/PA)

Social media moment

Respect to all BMX folk — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 30, 2021

Coming up

Adam Peaty won gold earlier this week (Adam Davy/PA)

Fresh from his 100m breaststroke triumph, Adam Peaty returns to the pool for his shot at a second medal in the mixed 100m relay. Asher-Smith will race in the 100m semis looking to seal a place in the final later on Saturday, with the 25-year-old hoping to better the silver she took home from the World Championships two years ago. The GB women’s rugby sevens take on France bidding to make that day’s gold medal match, while Emma Wilson goes for glory in the women’s RS:X with a windsurfing medal already assured heading into the race. Medals could also arrive for Team GB in boxing, triathlon and shooting.