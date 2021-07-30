Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 31st 2021 Show Links
Sport

London 2012 gold medallist Luke Campbell retires from boxing

By Press Association
July 30, 2021, 9:47 am
London 2012 gold medallist Luke Campbell has announced his retirement (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
London 2012 gold medallist Luke Campbell has announced his retirement (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

Luke Campbell, gold medallist at the 2012 Olympics, has announced his retirement from boxing.

The 33-year-old Hull fighter triumphed in the bantamweight division at the London Games before turning professional.

He won 20 of his professional fights and lost four.

Campbell said on the BBC: “I guess there is no better time to announce my retirement from boxing. It has been one hell of a ride, a roller-coaster of highs and lows.

“I’ve achieved my dream, which was the Olympics, the gold medal. That was my dream. The professional side of boxing was just a bonus for me. I’ve got some memories for life.

“I’ve been on the road for 20 years and boxing for 22. For me it’s time. I want to be with my family and dedicate myself to them.

Campbell lost out to Vasiliy Lomachenko (right) for the world lightweight title
Campbell lost out to Vasiliy Lomachenko (right) for the world lightweight title (Steven Paston/PA)

“It’s not been an easy decision. Boxing is my identity. It’s who I have been for most of my life. Before making this decision there were many sleepless nights and going to bed crying and upset just coming to terms with it.

“Now, I can finally say I am content with that. I am happy and loving life.”

Campbell twice fought for the world lightweight title but was beaten in 2017 by Jorge Linares and Vasiliy Lomachenko two years later.

He added in a statement: “The past year in boxing though has been tough. An extremely long training camp away from family meant I was only able to spend a few days with my newborn child and also resulted in me having Christmas apart from them on the other side of the world.

“It’s in these moments that you realise what is truly important in life. I’ve lived my dreams and accomplished more than I ever imagined I would.

“In the same way that my dad was able to witness my greatest achievements, I want to be able to do that for my children and make sure I’m always there to see their biggest triumphs.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal