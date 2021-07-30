Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Nathan Dyer retires with plans for mentoring role

By Press Association
July 30, 2021, 11:30 am
Nathan Dyer helped Swansea to promotion and League Cup success and was a Premier League winner with Leicester (Nigel French/PA)
Former Swansea winger Nathan Dyer has announced his retirement after a 15-year career.

The winger has had spells at Southampton, Burnley, Sheffield United and was even a member of Leicester City’s title-winning squad, but he is best known for his 11 years spent at Swansea.

Dyer told the Swansea City website: “It’s the right time for me to announce my retirement from football.

“I have had a lot of thought about it over the last couple of months, and I think it’s the best decision for me to step away from playing.”

Dyer joined the Swans in 2009 and went on to make 347 appearances for the club, scoring 38 goals during that time.

He was part of a Swansea set-up that earned promotion to the Premier League in 2011, contributing two assists in the 4-2 win against Reading in the play-off final.

Dyer also starred in the team that won the League Cup in 2013, scoring twice in Swansea’s 5-0 thrashing against Bradford to win their first ever major trophy.

During his loan spell at Leicester in 2015-16 season he made 12 appearances and became a Premier League champion, helping the Foxes to a memorable first top-flight title.

When asked about the next step Dyer said: “Everyone is asking if I’m going to get my coaching badges, but it’s not for me.

“I was lucky to have the late Cyrille Regis as my mentor and agent since I was 14, so I’ve thought a lot about that.

“That’s the role I want to step into. I’d like to help and be a mentor for the younger generation coming through.

“I’ve been through the highs, lows, playing, not playing, off-the-field problems – I am better equipped now to give my advice and be a shoulder to lean on for those that want and need it.”

