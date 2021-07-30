Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 31st 2021
BMX club ‘proud’ of Peckham Olympic hero Kye Whyte

By Press Association
July 30, 2021, 1:15 pm Updated: July 30, 2021, 5:29 pm
Kye Whyte (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Kye Whyte (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Olympic hero Kye Whyte’s home club have spoken of their pride in the BMX racer after he won the silver medal at Tokyo 2020.

Peckham BMX Club, where Mr Whyte has trained since 2003, welcomed a crowd of well-wishers to the east London establishment the morning after his podium finish in Tokyo.

CK Flash (real name Michael Pusey), the coach and CEO of the club, has mentored Mr Whyte since he was three years old, when he took up BMX as a hobby.

CK was instrumental in the opening of the new Peckham BMX track in 2013, securing funding from Southwark Council, the National Lottery and the London Olympic Legacy Fund to open the facilities in the heart of Peckham.

He said: “(Mr Whyte’s medal) means Peckham is on the map. Peckham is achieving champions. Peckham is a positive background.”

The coach emphasised the need for the club in giving inner-city children an opportunity to better their lives, and said he hope that Mr Whyte’s success will inspire them to achieve greatness in their future.

CK said: “It’s important for the young people to know they’ve got a safe environment and their parents know they’re in a safe place.”

Mr Whyte’s victory has inspired the next generation of BMX riders at the club too, with 15-year-old Kieran Benochrist saying he wants to follow in his footsteps and go one better to win gold at the Olympics.

Kye Whyte
Great Britain’s Kye Whyte in action in the BMX Racing final (Danny Lawson/PA)

Kieran said: “To see what you can reach from starting in the same place, it’s really pushed me to make sure I can get to where Kye got to.”

He added: “To see all of the work that Kye put in over the years, all the hard work and effort he put in, to see it finally pay off, it’s nice to see.”

CK, who was awarded an MBE for his community work, also stressed the importance of the victory in improving the reputation of Peckham among young people in the area.

“He was always winning, and that was his motto. Even when he was racing against his bigger brothers and we gave him a head start, he was always competitive.

“He always had that drive; he always had that determination. He always had a daringness to outsmart you on the track.”

CK watched Mr Whyte ride to glory alongside 80 others at the home of the Peckham BMX Club and described the atmosphere as “electrifying”.

