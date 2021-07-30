Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Malky Mackay hails Ross County players for buying into coaching methods

By Press Association
July 30, 2021, 6:37 pm
Ross County players have embraced Malky Mackay’s methods (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ross County manager Malky Mackay could not have asked for any more engagement from his players in his way of working ahead of their cinch Premiership opener.

Mackay has had a difficult first pre-season in Dingwall with two Premier Sports Cup games forfeited following a Covid-19 outbreak, leading to an early exit from the competition.

A mass exodus of players coincided with his arrival after John Hughes kept County in the top flight in the final game of his short-term reign.

The first-team squad remains 10 players lighter with the Covid issues having a knock-on effect in the recruitment drive, but Mackay feels his men could not have bought into his ideas any better.

Speaking ahead of the visit of St Johnstone, Mackay told RCFCTV: “There’s been a big transition at the club. Fifteen players have left so that’s a huge amount to leave a club in one summer.

“We have got a small group here, we have brought a few in and there will be more to come in, and we have three or four really young kids who are training with the first team now who will eventually be moving out on loan.

“But they have really embraced how I want to train, the timings, how things are set out, the intensity, the rest periods. I am explaining why we do things.

“They have thrown themselves into everything.”

