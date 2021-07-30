Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 30th 2021 Show Links
Sport

BMX stars celebrate as Team GB collect more medals – Friday’s sporting social

By Press Association
July 30, 2021, 6:57 pm
Beth Shriever and Kye Whyte celebrate on the track (Danny Lawson/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 30.

Olympics

What a morning for Team GB.

Praise from the PM.

Tom Pidcock showed the pain behind the medals.

Laura Muir made her way to Tokyo.

Belinda Bencic is a double Olympic medallist.

Liam Gallagher was impressed with the BMX.

Bianca Walkden showed her appreciation to her coach.

Shane Lowry was looking forward to the weekend in Tokyo.

Football

A day to remember.

Raphael Varane said goodbye to Real Madrid ahead of his move to Manchester United.

A new chapter for Ben White.

A new deal for Trent.

Daniel Sturridge met an old friend.

How do you unveil a new kit? Well Manchester United got John Cooper Clarke to write a poem about it!

Newcastle released their new away kit.

Alan Shearer went back through the archives.

Sergio Aguero watched the sun go down.

Romelu Lukaku was tuned in to the NBA draft.

Liverpool’s players took a dip.

Cricket

An England great celebrated his birthday.

Formula One

Lando Norris was set for action in Hungary.

As was world championship leader Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton was checking his options.

Boxing

Deontay Wilder had a message for Tyson Fury.

Luke Campbell called it a day.

MMA

Conor McGregor’s injury did not stop him.

