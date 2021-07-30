Summer signing Jay Emmanuel-Thomas set to be fit for Aberdeen opener

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas is set to be fit for Aberdeen’s cinch Premiership opener at home to Dundee United on Sunday.

The summer recruit from Livingston sustained a nasty facial gash during Thursday’s Europa Conference League qualifier at BK Hacken, but the forward is expected to recover in time for this weekend.

Youngster Dean Campbell sat out the trip to Gothenburg due to a training-ground knock and will be assessed ahead of the league opener at Pittodrie.

Dundee United manager Tam Courts reported a clean bill of health for his first league match in charge.