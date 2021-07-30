Sport Summer signing Jay Emmanuel-Thomas set to be fit for Aberdeen opener By Press Association July 30, 2021, 7:01 pm Jay Emmanuel-Thomas is set to be fit for Aberdeen’s cinch Premiership opener with Dundee United (Steve Welsh/PA) Jay Emmanuel-Thomas is set to be fit for Aberdeen’s cinch Premiership opener at home to Dundee United on Sunday. The summer recruit from Livingston sustained a nasty facial gash during Thursday’s Europa Conference League qualifier at BK Hacken, but the forward is expected to recover in time for this weekend. Youngster Dean Campbell sat out the trip to Gothenburg due to a training-ground knock and will be assessed ahead of the league opener at Pittodrie. Dundee United manager Tam Courts reported a clean bill of health for his first league match in charge. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Stephen Glass relieved to see Aberdeen through after ‘frantic’ Hacken clash Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass unhappy with officials as Dons book trip to Iceland ANALYSIS: Jay Emmanuel-Thomas looks like he’ll be vital to Aberdeen this season Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass confident his modern coaching set-up will pay off