Friday, July 30th 2021
Sport

Marvin Bartley misses Livingston’s match at Rangers

By Press Association
July 30, 2021, 7:27 pm
Marvin Bartley cannot play (PA)

Livingston midfielder Marvin Bartley is suspended for the trip to face Rangers at Ibrox.

The player/assistant manager has a two-match ban carried over from last season, but has not featured in the Premier Sports Cup anyway.

Livi will closely monitor the fitness of several players following their Covid-19 problems and some will be given more time to return.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is in quarantine after returning from an extended close season in Colombia.

Ryan Jack is awaiting the green light from a specialist to resume full contact training following a calf injury.

Rangers will assess the fitness of their Euro 2020 players but reported no other absentees after Kemar Roofe and Joe Aribo sat out recent friendlies.

