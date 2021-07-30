Sport Charlie Adam and Liam Fontaine could bolster Dundee By Press Association July 30, 2021, 7:30 pm Dundee manager James McPake (PA) Dundee’s selection problems have eased ahead of their cinch Premiership return. One unnamed player remains out for the visit of St Mirren after catching Covid-19. But five players who were identified as potential close contacts have been cleared to play. Charlie Adam (calf) and Liam Fontaine (hamstring) are expected to make the game. But Alex Jakubiak (hamstring) and Cammy Kerr (knee) look set to miss out for James McPake’s side. St Mirren have a full bill of health for the trip to Tayside. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Hibernian midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes relishing playing in front of fans James McPake challenges Dundee to consistently compete in the Premiership Jak Alnwick eyeing top-half finish and cup final with St Mirren St Mirren supporters become majority shareholders of the club