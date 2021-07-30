Charlie Adam and Liam Fontaine could bolster Dundee

Dundee’s selection problems have eased ahead of their cinch Premiership return.

One unnamed player remains out for the visit of St Mirren after catching Covid-19.

But five players who were identified as potential close contacts have been cleared to play.

Charlie Adam (calf) and Liam Fontaine (hamstring) are expected to make the game.

But Alex Jakubiak (hamstring) and Cammy Kerr (knee) look set to miss out for James McPake’s side.

St Mirren have a full bill of health for the trip to Tayside.