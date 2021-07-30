Sport Beni Baningime could start for Hearts against Celtic By Press Association July 30, 2021, 7:35 pm Beni Baningime is set for a debut (Bartington Coombs/PA) New arrival Beni Baningime could start for Hearts in their cinch Premiership opener against Celtic. The midfielder trained with Hearts on Thursday and Friday and will be in the squad for Saturday’s game. John Souttar is set to feature after missing the cup win over Inverness as a precaution. Swedish defender Carl Starfelt is in the Celtic squad after completing his quarantine period. Fellow new signing Kyogo Furuhashi is expected to arrive this weekend but is unlikely to play. Leigh Griffiths (calf) remains out but Nir Bitton is back from a European ban. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Beni Baningime in line for Hearts debut against Celtic Carl Starfelt raring to go for Celtic after quarantine spell Celtic will bounce back after Champions League qualifying round loss Ange Postecoglou suggests he might not have been forceful enough over transfers