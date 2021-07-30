Beni Baningime could start for Hearts against Celtic

New arrival Beni Baningime could start for Hearts in their cinch Premiership opener against Celtic.

The midfielder trained with Hearts on Thursday and Friday and will be in the squad for Saturday’s game.

John Souttar is set to feature after missing the cup win over Inverness as a precaution.

Swedish defender Carl Starfelt is in the Celtic squad after completing his quarantine period.

Fellow new signing Kyogo Furuhashi is expected to arrive this weekend but is unlikely to play.

Leigh Griffiths (calf) remains out but Nir Bitton is back from a European ban.