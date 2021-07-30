Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 30th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher heads to Crystal Palace on loan

By Press Association
July 30, 2021, 7:37 pm
Conor Gallagher has joined Crystal Palace on loan (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Conor Gallagher has joined Crystal Palace on loan (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Crystal Palace have completed the signing of Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old was close to joining the Eagles last summer but they instead opted to bring in Blues team-mate Michy Batshuayi on a temporary deal.

Now Gallagher has sealed a move to Selhurst Park and becomes new boss Patrick Vieira’s fifth signing.

He said: “I’m buzzing to be here. I can’t wait to get started, I’m happy to get the deal over the line.

“I spoke to the manager, I liked what he said, I liked how he wants to play, how he wants me to play and how he wants the team to play. I feel like I can learn from him and the players around me.”

Gallagher spent last season on loan at West Brom, where he made 32 appearances and impressed for both Charlton and Swansea during the 2019-20 campaign.

Chairman Steve Parish added: “I am delighted Conor has chosen to come to Crystal Palace on a season-long loan after some impressive performances in the Premier League last season.

“We very much look forward to him joining the squad as we continue to build towards the new season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal