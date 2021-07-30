Sport Austrian midfielder David Cancola made to wait for Ross County debut By Press Association July 30, 2021, 8:05 pm Ross County host St Johnstone (PA) Austrian midfielder David Cancola will have to wait for his Ross County debut. County begin their cinch Premiership campaign against St Johnstone on Saturday but the new signing from Slovan Liberec is in quarantine until Monday. County have been trying to sort a loan deal for Arsenal defender Harry Clarke. Chris Kane is unlikely to start for St Johnstone. The striker has not had the same game time as his team-mates during pre-season. However, Kane could feature from the bench in Dingwall. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Malky Mackay hails Ross County players for buying into coaching methods Malky Mackay calls for Ross County to show their ruthless side as Premiership season gets set to start St Johnstone’s Zander Clark focused on season opener as Galatasaray trip looms Patience pays off as Ross County keeper Ross Laidlaw relishes latest top-flight chance