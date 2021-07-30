Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 30th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Kevin Pietersen hopes a break from the action benefits Ben Stokes

By Press Association
July 30, 2021, 8:22 pm
Kevin Pietersen understands the pressure on Ben Stokes (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen hopes Ben Stokes can return and prosper after taking a break from the game.

The 30-year-old England all-rounder elected to take some time away from the game ahead of the Test series against India.

Stokes took the decision in a bid to safeguard his mental health and rest the injured finger which caused him to miss the early part of the season.

Pietersen told Sky Sports: “It was quite interesting because when he got asked a question about his finger the other night, his response was not your normal response…it was like there was something more. I hope he’s OK – he’s a fabulous cricketer, one of the best in the world at the moment.

“He obviously lost his dad, there are a lot of things that have happened to Ben Stokes in the last couple of years. All I know is I want him to be OK.”

Former Sri Lanka batsman Kumar Sangakkara understands the pressure Stokes is under.

He said: “It must be a very, very tough time for Ben and his family. It won’t be a decision made easily but (it) brings into focus the level elite players play at – your coping mechanism can only deal with so much.

“It’s very important to have the support structure around players to support and help them and identify signs very early, so these types of position are supported by very good people around them who can help them through it.

Kumar Sangakkara
Kumar Sangakkara understands life in a bubble can be hard (Martin Rickett/PA)

“A lot of time away from home, in bubbles, restrictions in terms of freedom of movement, then the added pressures of performing at such a high level in the public eye. It’s hard to pinpoint what it might be.

“Different individuals deal with things differently, some are able to cope with it and some aren’t and over time you can reach a point where you need a break. But the real fact is that he has to be OK, he needs the support of good people around him and is back as soon as possible.

“We’ve had a host of elite athletes who’ve spoken about mental wellbeing and the effects of Covid and the pressure around it, and of course pressure in the limelight, that have led to them making some very tough decisions.”

