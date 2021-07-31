Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 31st 2021 Show Links
Sport

Karriss Artingstall takes featherweight bronze after losing semi-final fight

By Press Association
July 31, 2021, 11:57 am
Great Britain’s Karriss Artingstall took featherweight bronze in Tokyo after losing her semi-final (Adam Davy/PA Images)
Great Britain’s Karriss Artingstall took featherweight bronze in Tokyo after losing her semi-final (Adam Davy/PA Images)

Karriss Artingstall claimed Olympic bronze in the women’s featherweight category after being narrowly outpointed by Japan’s Sena Irie in their semi-final at the Kokugikan Arena.

Artingstall had guaranteed a podium position with a razor-thin points win over Australia’s Skye Nicolson last time out but the Briton found herself on the wrong end of a split decision defeat this time.

She lost the first round to her busier opponent on all five of the judges’ scorecards before bouncing back with more aggression in the second, and four of the five officials had it level going into the last three minutes.

It was a nip-and-tuck affair, with both fighters landing telling blows, but in the end three of the judges scored the contest 29-28 in Irie’s favour.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal